(KSEE/KGPE) – Right before last year’s American Century Championship, Derek Carr compared playing golf to playing football, talking about the competitiveness of both sports.

Carr finished in 21st place in last year’s American Century Championship, an improvement from 30th place in 2021.

The American Century Championship is the annual golf tournament that takes place in Lake Tahoe. Now in its 34th year, it features athletes and celebrities and it raises money for both local and national charities.