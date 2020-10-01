Derek Carr on Josh Allen: “I’ve always rooted for him”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Derek Carr is an NFL veteran. He is in his seventh season in the league, and he is the Raiders’ all-time passing leader.

He is also Fresno State’s all-time passing leader.

When Carr was at Fresno State, Josh Allen was in high school in Firebaugh. Now the two are both starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen is in his third season in Buffalo. He is a big reason why the Bills (3-0) are undefeated this season. Buffalo visits Las Vegas (2-1) this Sunday.

“We don’t text each other all the time or anything like that. I got too many kids running around. But he’s a great person,” said Carr. “Everything I know about him, he’s a great person. He’s a heck of a competitor. He’s having a great year, hot start to the season. I’m happy for him, and all those kind of things. Anytime someone comes from the central valley, there’s a connection no matter what.

“Just from coming from that area, you always keep up with each other, you always root for each other. And so I’ve always rooted for him. Unless he was playing Fresno State or unless he’s playing the Raiders, I always root for the best for him. He’s a heck of a player and I’m really proud of him. To see where he’s come from, he’s worked his tail off to get to where he’s at and he deserves every bit of success.”

Josh Allen has passed for 1,038 yards this season and he has thrown ten touchdowns passes compared to just one interception. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. The Bills-Raiders game this Sunday kicks off at 1:25 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.