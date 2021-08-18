Derek Carr mentions Pat Hill when asked about the Raiders and Rams fighting on Wednesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams were on the same field on Wednesday, the first of two joint practices ahead of their preseason game this weekend.

There was some fighting.

Some of that fighting began when Jalen Ramsey hit Josh Jacobs so hard that Jacobs’ helmet went flying off. But there was also some fighting amongst special teams players.

“I love the fighting, kind of like Pat Hill,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “If we were fighting, Coach Hill wouldn’t blow the whistle for a few seconds. That’s how he was in college. It’s good for your team to fight a little bit.

“Everyone’s tired at this point in camp, especially when you’re going against somebody in a different jersey. A lot of guys out there are trying to make a team. You saw, I think, a lot of fights on special teams. There’s a reason that a lot of the fights came on special teams. They’re fighting for a job, literally. That stuff’s gonna happen. But it doesn’t bother me as long as no one gets hurt.”

This was the first time since 2019, in Napa, that the Raiders and Rams held a joint practice.