Denver Broncos draft Fresno State’s Netane Muti in sixth round

Netane Muti is on his way to Denver, Colorado.

Muti, an offensive lineman out of Fresno State, was taken by the Denver Broncos on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

Before the draft began, Muti was projected to be a ‘Day 2’ selection as Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 1 interior offensive lineman. It certainly didn’t hurt that he showed off his strength at the NFL Combine, putting up 44 reps on the bench press.

But Muti was limited by injuries the past two seasons at Fresno State, as he played in only five games total in 2018 and 2019.

He was an early entry into this year’s NFL Draft, and becomes the second Bulldog taken this year (Mykal Walker).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.