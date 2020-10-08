DeBoer gives Fresno State fall camp update

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – How does the Fresno State football team look as it gets closer to its first game of the season?

Head coach Kalen DeBoer gave an update on Wednesday morning.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Hawai’i at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, October 24th. That is in a little more than two weeks. DeBoer said the team is planning on having its first scrimmage this weekend. He also said he is not quite ready to announce his starting quarterback.

“Close to another week,” he said. “You know, that would still give us another week and a half to have that person in place.”

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, DeBoer said thus far that testing “has gone very well.”

