DeBoer “could just feel the excitement” as Bulldogs continue spring football practice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team returned to the field on Friday morning, continuing spring practice after a two-week hiatus.

One of those weeks was spring break.

The Bulldogs were not in full pads, they wore shells. They will put on the pads on Monday when they hold their next practice.

“I could just feel the excitement to be back out here, it’s been two weeks,” said Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “And that’s really cool because football needs to be fun, it needs to be something that everyday when we come here, we’re really excited to get better. Man, I was just really pleased with the energy and the focus that carried over throughout the entire practice.”

Since the team was off for two weeks, Friday was mostly spent reviewing what the Bulldogs have already done this spring.

“Everything is night and day better than it was last November,” said senior quarterback Jake Haener. “Already, I can totally feel a different click and a different understanding for what we’re trying to accomplish on the offensive side of the ball.

“And I’m really confident in it.”