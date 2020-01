David Carr will be in Fresno on Friday night.

Not David Carr the football player, David Carr the wrestler.

The Bulldogs host No. 18 Iowa State on Friday night and the Cyclones have a wrestler named David Carr.

He is really good.

Carr is ranked No. 3 in the nation at 157 pounds. A redshirt freshman, he leads Iowa State in takedowns, back points and total points scored.