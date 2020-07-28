Davante Adams ranked No. 57 on NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020” list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in action during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

NFL Network’s countdown of the “Top 100 Players of 2020” continued on Monday with Davante Adams being ranked No. 57.

Adams, a former Fresno State Bulldog, is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers who was the fourth highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

After the reveal, he tweeted the following:

Lol whatever. Thanks I guess — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 28, 2020

Davante Adams missed four games last season due to a turf toe injury. Despite that, he still led the Packers in receiving for the third year in a row: 997 yds, 5 TDs.

