Davante Adams ranked No. 57 on NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020” list

NFL Network’s countdown of the “Top 100 Players of 2020” continued on Monday with Davante Adams being ranked No. 57.
Adams, a former Fresno State Bulldog, is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers who was the fourth highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
After the reveal, he tweeted the following:
Davante Adams missed four games last season due to a turf toe injury. Despite that, he still led the Packers in receiving for the third year in a row: 997 yds, 5 TDs.
