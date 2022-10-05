Former Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams praised fellow former Bulldog Aaron Judge on setting the new American League HR record on Tuesday.

Judge hit home run No. 62 on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record for the most home runs in a single season in the MLB’s American League. The previous record of 61 home runs was set by Roger Maris of the New York Yankees in 1961.

“I’m extremely proud of him, its a difficult sport to come in and put your stamp on it that early the way he did it” said Adams.

Both Judge and Adams attended Fresno State at the same time. “Obviously him going to Fresno State had a huge part of that. There’s no way he could’ve done it without going to the best University in the world” said Adams.

The Raiders wide receiver said he tried to recruit Judge over to Fresno State’s football program but Judge wasn’t having it.

Judge and the Yankees finished the regular season with a 99-63 record. With a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Yankees will open postseason play in the AL Division Series next Tuesday.