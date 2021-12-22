Davante Adams named to fifth consecutive Pro Bowl

That is the number of votes Davante Adams received from the fans for the 2022 Pro Bowl. It is the most votes of any wide receiver in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Adams was officially selected for the Pro Bowl, and it was announced he will be a starter.

Davante Adams has been in the NFL since 2014 when the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the second round out of Fresno State. He has now been selected to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons.

Adams is currently No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,248) and No. 4 in the NFL in receptions (96). He has six 100-yard receiving games this season, which is No. 2 in the NFL.

Davante Adams is one of three Packers named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday, joining teammates Aaron Rodgers and Kenny Clark.

