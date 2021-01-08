Davante Adams named first team all-Pro; Josh Allen on second team

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was named first team all-Pro on Friday. Despite missing two games this season, the former Fresno State standout had 1,374 receiving yards and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 18.
Adams is a four-time Pro Bowler.
Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named second team all-Pro on Friday. Allen, a native of Firebaugh, set several Bills single-season franchise records this season.
The Bills host the Colts on Saturday in the first game of “Super Wild Card Weekend.”
