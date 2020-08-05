Davante Adams addresses his low ranking on the Top 100 list, and why he is not opting out of the NFL season

Last week, Davante Adams was ranked 57th on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020” list. He disagreed with that ranking.

“It’s just a fun thing to watch at the end of the day, but as it pertains to me being 57, clearly don’t agree with that,” said Adams on Tuesday during a 20-minute virtual media session with reporters. “I think I put in a lot of work, I think a lot of people agree that…obviously there are going to be people who don’t, but there are a lot of people who agree that there are not 56 people better than me in the league.”

Davante Adams, the ex-Fresno State standout, is a three-time Pro Bowler and he leads the NFL in touchdown receptions since 2016 (40).

Last season, Adams missed four games with a turf toe injury. He was three yards away from back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

This season is a big question mark due to COVID-19.

“This is a tricky time in the world, but, at the same time, it’s something that I truly believe we cannot necessarily run from,” said Adams, when asked if he thought about opting out of the upcoming season. “So, with everything, with all the options weighed, with everything taken into account, obviously I’m here and I decided to play.”

