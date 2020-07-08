COVID-19 forces Idaho State to suspend workouts; Bengal football team scheduled to visit Fresno on Sept 5th

The last time Fresno State played Idaho State in football was 1977. Those teams are scheduled to play at Bulldog Stadium in less than two months, on September 5th: the season opener for Fresno State.

However, because of the coronavirus, the Bulldogs have not had any on-campus workouts. On Tuesday, the coronavirus forced the Bengals to shut theirs down.

Idaho State had a student-athlete test positive for COVID-19.

The university sent out a press release on Tuesday morning saying the individual has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The name of the student-athlete was not announced, and neither was the sport.

All workouts on campus have been suspended, “pending the outcome of additional testing.”

“We have enacted protocols to isolate exposed individuals and thoroughly sanitize our facilities,” said ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros in the release. “Idaho State was prepared for positive test results, and we immediately put our plans into action.”

A few weeks ago, on June 20th, Idaho State announced it had tested 115 student-athletes and all the tests came back negative.

