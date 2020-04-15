Could the Baltimore Ravens draft Fresno State’s Netane Muti?

The NFL Draft is nine days away. The assumption is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Baltimore Ravens have the 28th overall pick. And they need an offensive lineman.

According to BaltimoreRavens.com, “Netane Muti of Fresno State could be on the Ravens’ draft radar with one of their two second-round picks (No. 55 or No. 60). The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Muti excelled as a physical run blocker in college, which fits the Ravens’ style. He put up the most bench press reps at the Combine (44).”

