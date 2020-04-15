COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Could the Baltimore Ravens draft Fresno State’s Netane Muti?

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NFL Draft is nine days away. The assumption is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Baltimore Ravens have the 28th overall pick. And they need an offensive lineman.

According to BaltimoreRavens.com, “Netane Muti of Fresno State could be on the Ravens’ draft radar with one of their two second-round picks (No. 55 or No. 60). The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Muti excelled as a physical run blocker in college, which fits the Ravens’ style. He put up the most bench press reps at the Combine (44).”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast