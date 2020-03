Derek Carr has some competition.

The Raiders signed a quarterback on Monday: Marcus Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mariota had spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans, but he was replaced as the starter this past season. And on Sunday, Tennessee gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill a four-year extension worth $118 million.

In seven games with the Titans in 2019, six as the starter, Mariota passed for 1,203 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.