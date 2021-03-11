Colorado State ends Fresno State’s season in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – They say it is tough to beat a team three times in a season. Colorado State was trying to do that on Thursday night, beat Fresno State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.

The Rams did just that, eliminating Fresno State with a 72-62 win at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Proud of our guys and how hard they fought, how we kept coming back and how we stayed in the game,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “It’s not the end result that we wanted, but I was really excited and happy for how we were playing. They made a few more plays than we did down the stretch.”

Behind four players in double figures, Colorado State led by as many as eleven points (51-40). Fresno State closed the gap to one (58-57) with 6:40 to play after Orlando Robinson drove to the basket for a layup and was fouled. Robinson scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

Deon Stroud scored the Bulldogs’ first eight points of the game, and ten of their first 13. He finished with 15 points (on 7-of-10 shooting), but he also fouled out.

The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 12-12.

“I enjoyed this group,” said Hutson. “This group always came to work everyday, and they came to work with a great attitude and they were willing to get better. So yeah, I’m gonna miss them for awhile that’s for sure.

“We’ll take a few weeks off and then we’ll get back into the weight room and do some skill development, but absolutely this was a fun group to coach because of their effort.”