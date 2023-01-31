(KSEE/KGPE) – Jeff Tedford has his offensive coordinator for 2023: Pat McCann.

On Tuesday, Fresno State announced that McCann has been promoted from wide receivers coach. He will retain that title, but he will also assume the duties that Kirby Moore had this past season.

Moore recently left the Bulldogs to become the offensive coordinator at Missouri.

Meanwhile, Matt Wade is Fresno State’s new quarterbacks coach.

2023 will be Wade’s second season with the Bulldogs. In 2022, he was an offensive quality control coach. Prior to joining Fresno State, Matt Wade worked at Southern Utah University for two years.

The Bulldogs are looking for a running backs coach after Boise State announced on Tuesday that James Montgomery will be joining the Broncos’ staff.

Montgomery spent one season at Fresno State, 2022, and he coached Jordan Mims to a 1,300-yard season.

Ryan Grubb has decided to stay at Washington.

Grubb, the current offensive coordinator for the Huskies, interviewed with Nick Saban on Monday to become the Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator. He reportedly was offered the job, but turned it down.

Ryan Grubb just completed his first season as the offensive coordinator at Washington after being at Fresno State the previous five seasons (2017-2021).