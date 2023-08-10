FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday the Bulldogs put on the pads for the first time this summer. The ‘Dogs have completed six practices at fall camp. Head coach Jeff Tedford described what he’s looking for in his starting quarterback.

“Be able to run the show and have command of the offense. Make sure everybody is in position and make good decisions. Not give the football up. Little things like that” said Tedford.

The battle for QB1 is between UCF transfer Mikey Keene and Tracy native Logan Fife. Fife had some playing time during the 2022 season stepping in for an injured Jake Haener.

Coach Tedford noted that Mikey Keene looks more comfortable leading this offense after going through winter workouts, spring ball, and summer workouts ahead of fall camp.

“Now he has much better control of the offense. He understands what we’re trying to get done. Now its all about execution” said Tedford.