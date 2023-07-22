(KSEE/KGPE)- Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is at his first NFL training camp as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints drafted Haener in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick.

Haener’s former head coach Jeff Tedford shared he recently spoke with the young QB ahead of his first NFL camp.

“He’s going to be highly prepared for what he does. He’s very competitive and understands what’s going on. He has all the tools and gifts to be very successful” said Tedford.

Jeff Tedford capped off Haener’s final season as a Bulldog by making history. The ‘Dogs started out the year at 1-4, and went on to win nine straight and finish at 10-4 with a victory at the L.A. Bowl.

The Bulldogs’ head coach shared its likely we’ll see Haener get some playing time with the Saints during the preseason. Haener will make his return to the Golden State on Sunday, August 20 when the Saints face the Chargers at SoFi stadium for a preseason game.