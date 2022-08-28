Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season. The two main captains for the upcoming season are Jake Haener and Evan Williams. Four captains will take the field for the coin toss, the two remaining captains will alternate throughout the year.

Quarterback Jake Haener also spoke to the media on Saturday. Haener shared that he’s focused on blocking out the outside noise as the ‘Dogs season opener approaches.

The Bulldogs home opener is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 against Cal Poly at Valley Children’s Stadium.