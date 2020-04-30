Chris Herren talks about dealing with substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 has affected all of us. But how do you deal with it if you are already dealing with something else such as substance abuse?

Chris Herren was asked about that on Wednesday.

Herren, a former standout basketball player at Fresno State during the Jerry Tarkanian era, abused drugs and alcohol throughout his career. In 2011, he founded ‘The Herren Project’ to help others with addiction.

“The first two weeks of COVID-19, the phone wouldn’t stop ringing for young adults between the age of 17 and 28. That was the first two weeks,” said Herren on the podcast The Upside with Adam Finkelstein. “You know, now is a trying time for all. But especially for people who have a routine. You know, I wanted to give people as many avenues to success and sustainable long term recovery as possible. Not everybody finds, you know, emotional wellness in Alcoholics Anonymous. I do. But that doesn’t have to be everybody’s track.

“You know, for me with coronavirus I do 250 speaking events a year. I’m gone Monday through Thursday night every week. I have three children and so, for me, coronavirus has given me an opportunity to reconnect with my family.”

