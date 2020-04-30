Chris Herren talks about dealing with substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has affected all of us. But how do you deal with it if you are already dealing with something else such as substance abuse?

Chris Herren was asked about that on Wednesday.

Herren, a former standout basketball player at Fresno State during the Jerry Tarkanian era, abused drugs and alcohol throughout his career. In 2011, he founded ‘The Herren Project’ to help others with addiction.

“The first two weeks of COVID-19, the phone wouldn’t stop ringing for young adults between the age of 17 and 28. That was the first two weeks,” said Herren on the podcast The Upside with Adam Finkelstein. “You know, now is a trying time for all. But especially for people who have a routine. You know, I wanted to give people as many avenues to success and sustainable long term recovery as possible. Not everybody finds, you know, emotional wellness in Alcoholics Anonymous. I do. But that doesn’t have to be everybody’s track.

“You know, for me with coronavirus I do 250 speaking events a year. I’m gone Monday through Thursday night every week. I have three children and so, for me, coronavirus has given me an opportunity to reconnect with my family.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.