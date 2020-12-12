Chemistry between Fresno State QB Haener, WR Pope built in offseason

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jake Haener threw 65 passes in Fresno State’s last game at Nevada on Saturday. Eight different receivers caught a pass.

Including junior Zane Pope.

Pope, the Bulldogs’ leading receiver in 2019, had five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He was playing in his first game this season after being sidelined with a broken collar bone.

“Even when we were on quarantine, back in March, I think it was? We got together, ran routes all offseason,” said Pope, when asked how he built chemistry with quarterback Jake Haener. “And then as soon as we got up here (to Fresno) we’d be getting in extra work, whether it’s on the weekends or after practice.”

Fresno State (3-2) plays New Mexico (1-5) on Saturday at 7:30 pm in Las Vegas.