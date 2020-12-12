Chemistry between Fresno State QB Haener, WR Pope built in offseason

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jake Haener threw 65 passes in Fresno State’s last game at Nevada on Saturday. Eight different receivers caught a pass.

Including junior Zane Pope.

Pope, the Bulldogs’ leading receiver in 2019, had five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. He was playing in his first game this season after being sidelined with a broken collar bone.

“Even when we were on quarantine, back in March, I think it was? We got together, ran routes all offseason,” said Pope, when asked how he built chemistry with quarterback Jake Haener. “And then as soon as we got up here (to Fresno) we’d be getting in extra work, whether it’s on the weekends or after practice.”

Fresno State (3-2) plays New Mexico (1-5) on Saturday at 7:30 pm in Las Vegas.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com