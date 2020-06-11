Charles Williams, Justin Rice named first team all-MW by Athlon Sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team had a down year in 2019, winning just four games. The Bulldogs are hoping to turn things around in 2020.

Assuming there are games in 2020.

There are certainly some question marks, most notably who will be the quarterback? On defense, though, linebacker is a position of strength for the Bulldogs.

That was reinforced on Wednesday.

Athlon Sports released its all-Mountain West teams for the upcoming season and Justin Rice was named to the first team defense. Rice, who will be a senior in 2020, was first team all-conference as a junior in 2019. He started all 12 games and was tied for fourth nationally in forced fumbles, with four.

He also had 112 tackles, which led the Bulldogs.

Rice leads a group of seven Fresno State players who were honored on Wednesday by Athlon Sports. Running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele were both named to the second team offense, with Rivers also being named a third team specialist. Lineman Kevin Atkins and linebacker Arron Mosby were both named to the third team defense, lineman Matt Smith was named to the fourth team offense and lineman Kwami Jones was named to the fourth team defense.

Charles Williams, meanwhile, was named to Athlon Sports’ all-Mountain West first team offense.

Williams, a senior running back at UNLV, is a graduate of Fresno’s Bullard High School. He led the Mountain West conference in rushing last season, with 1,257 yards. Williams had six 100-yard rushing games last season, and he is seventh on the Rebels’ all-time rushing list.

