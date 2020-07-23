Charles Williams and Justin Rice named to preseason all-Mountain West team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KGPE) – UNLV played 12 football games last season. Charles Williams rushed for more than 100 yards in half of them.

Six.

Williams, who will be a senior this fall, was named on Wednesday to the preseason all-Mountain West team. The Fresno native (Bullard High School) rushed for 1,257 yards and eleven touchdowns last season, and he is currently seventh in UNLV history with 2,445 rushing yards.

Fresno State’s Justin Rice was also named preseason all-Mountain West on Wednesday. Rice, a senior linebacker who led the Bulldogs in tackles last season, was a unanimous selection to the preseason all-conference team.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.