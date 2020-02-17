Catching up with Olympian Lauren Billys

FRESNO, Calif. – Lauren Billys is officially a two-time Olympian.

Billys, from Visalia, announced on Thursday that she is heading to Tokyo later this summer to compete for Puerto Rico in equestrian.

Billys also competed for Puerto Rico in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“In a way, being a veteran is harder because I know what it took to get there last time,” says the 2013 Fresno State alum. “And my naivete is now a challenge. Because from before, I know how hard it is to get there. So it’s preparing me and making me more tactical. I’m making better choices this time around. So I’m excited.”

