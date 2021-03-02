Carr and cars: Derek Carr to serve as grand marshal at Pennzoil 400

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Football meets NASCAR this weekend.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be a grand marshal at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Las Vegas @Raiders Quarterback @derekcarrqb will deliver the most famous words in motorsports prior to the start of the #Pennzoil400! 🏁🏈#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vtyPHAgI3U — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021

The event will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” he told Raiders.com. “I know there has been a long list of luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them.

“I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”