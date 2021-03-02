Carr and cars: Derek Carr to serve as grand marshal at Pennzoil 400

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Football meets NASCAR this weekend.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be a grand marshal at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.
The event will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” he told Raiders.com. “I know there has been a long list of luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them.
“I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”
