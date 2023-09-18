(KSEE) – Four weeks into the college football season, there are 39 FBS teams that are undefeated.

Fresno State (3-0) is one of them, with wins over Purdue, Eastern Washington and Arizona State.

The win over the Sun Devils came on Saturday night, in a game where Carlton Johnson had three interceptions. He tied a Fresno State record for the most interceptions in one game.

“I think it was great. Carlton works hard and it’s nice to see him have success,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Monday morning. “He can still do things better, but three interceptions in a game, that’s a special night, really. But now we just keep improving from there.”

Johnson had three of Fresno State’s five interceptions on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs as a team forced eight turnovers, tying the school record for the most forced turnovers in one game.