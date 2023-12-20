FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In mid-September, the Fresno State football team had a game at Arizona State in which the Bulldogs forced eight turnovers. Carlton Johnson had three interceptions in that game, and he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week as well as the National Defensive Player of the Week.

On Wednesday, Johnson declared for the NFL Draft.

“I have been a ball player as long as I could remember,” he wrote on social media. “I have dreamed of playing in high school, dreamed of playing in college. Now I’m trying to make my lifelong dream come true by trying to play in the NFL.”

Carlton Johnson, a defensive back, spent two seasons at Fresno State after transferring from Riverside City College. He played in seven games in 2022 and in 13 games in 2023.

He had 54 tackles and four interceptions this season, and he was named second team all-Mountain West.