(KSEE/KGPE) – The expectation heading into this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft was that Ixan Henderson would hear his name called on the second day. That is exactly what happened, when the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Henderson in the eighth round on Monday, with the No. 245 overall pick.

Henderson, a pitcher at Fresno State out of Clovis West High School, joins Hanford native Juaron Watts-Brown (No. 89 to Toronto) as the valley players to be drafted thus far in 2023.

Ixan Henderson was 4-4 with a 3.74 ERA at Fresno State this season. He is the 15th Bulldog to be drafted by the Cardinals all time, the first since pitcher Edgar Gonzalez in 2018.