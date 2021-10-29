Cal to honor Jeff Tedford at home football game on Saturday

BERKELEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford will be at the Cal-Oregon State game on Saturday.

He will be honored on the field at the end of the first quarter.

Tedford, who was also Fresno State’s quarterback in the early 1980’s, spent eleven seasons at Cal where he won more games (82) than any coach in the program’s history. He was named the Pac-10’s coach of the year twice, in 2002 and in 2004.

During the 2004 season, Cal was ranked as high as No. 9 in the country.