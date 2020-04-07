COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Caesars projects six wins for Fresno State football team in 2020

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If the Fresno State football team wins two more games in 2020 than it did in 2019, it will match Caesars’ projection.

On Monday, Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas released its win totals for the upcoming season and the number for Fresno State is ‘six.’ Last season, the Bulldogs went 4-8.

Boise State is projected to lead the Mountain West conference with 9.5 wins, followed by Air Force (8.5) and San Diego State (8).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast