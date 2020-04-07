Caesars projects six wins for Fresno State football team in 2020

If the Fresno State football team wins two more games in 2020 than it did in 2019, it will match Caesars’ projection.

On Monday, Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas released its win totals for the upcoming season and the number for Fresno State is ‘six.’ Last season, the Bulldogs went 4-8.

SEC, Big Ten and Mountain West win totals from ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/rq1TRQWHAD — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020

Boise State is projected to lead the Mountain West conference with 9.5 wins, followed by Air Force (8.5) and San Diego State (8).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.