Bulldogs win wild game in Pasadena, beat No. 13 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Well, that was entertaining.

Behind 455 passing yards from quarterback Jake Haener and 136 rushing yards from running back Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State came from behind to beat No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, 40-37.

The Bulldogs led for most of this game, but they found themselves trailing late in the second half after two costly turnovers led to two UCLA touchdowns.

However, with 2:55 left to play in the game, Haener threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Erik Brooks that gave the Bulldogs a 33-30 lead. It was a ten-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:32 off of the clock.

Haener entered this matchup as the current FBS leader in passing yards. He is the first FBS quarterback to surpass 1,000 yards through the air this season.

The Bruins responded after that touchdown to Brooks. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns in this game, led his team down the field and connected with Kyle Phillips on a 15-yard touchdown.

That gave UCLA a 37-33 lead with 0:54 remaining.

That proved to be more than enough time for Haener, who only needed 0:40 to run six plays with the final play of the drive being a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper.

Cropper led the Bulldogs in receiving on Saturday night with 14 catches for 141 yards.

Fresno State (3-1) has now beaten UCLA in four straight games.