Bulldogs win close game vs Nevada on homecoming as Jordan Mims shines

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid against Nevada, beating the Wolf Pack on homecoming and improving to 6-2 overall (3-1 Mountain West).

By winning on Saturday night, Fresno State became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.

Fresno State won the game, 34-32, but had to hold on to do so after Nevada scored a touchdown with just two seconds left on the clock. Carson Strong connected with Cole Turner on a 12-yard pass, giving Strong 476 yards and his fourth touchdown of the game.

The Wolf Pack went for two to try and tie the game. Strong’s pass was caught by Romeo Doubs, but he was out of bounds.

“You know, I think that is five games that have come down to the wire for us,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer. “Down to the last drive or so. I’m really proud of our guys. We have a lot of resiliency, a lot of fight.”

Senior running back Ronnie Rivers rushed for 80 yards against Nevada, most of which came on a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He was injured on that play, however, and did not return.

DeBoer did not know the extent of Rivers’ injury after the game.

In Rivers’ absence, Jordan Mims stepped up and rushed for 134 yards with two total touchdowns.

“It’s hard to see Riv go down, that’s a brother of mine,” said Mims, who carried the ball 23 times. “But you know, I had to step up and make plays just like he would or I would.”

“I can promise you the preparation he puts in, he was ready four weeks ago,” said DeBoer of Mims. “He was ready two weeks ago and he showed that he was ready today. When Ronnie’s had big days, Jordan has been there for him and tonight I couldn’t be more proud for both of them because Jordan’s making the plays and Ronnie is there supporting him.”

During halftime of Saturday’s game, Fresno State honored former standout Lorenzo Neal by retiring his No. 22 jersey. He is the eighth football player to have his jersey retired at Fresno State.