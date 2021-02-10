Bulldogs will have no home duals in final wrestling season after latest cancellations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State wrestling team will not be competing this weekend. It was announced on Wednesday that the Bulldogs’ upcoming duals against Oklahoma and Oregon State have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State program.

Those duals were supposed to be held on Sunday.

Their cancellation means Fresno State will not have a single home competition this season, in the program’s last season. (It was announced back in October that the wrestling program is being cut.)

Fresno State (0-6) will now get ready for the Big 12 Championship in March.

