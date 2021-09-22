Bulldogs to face RB Charles Williams one last time

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team begins conference play this week, hosting UNLV on Friday night. It will be the last time the Bulldogs will have to face Charles Williams, who has been on the Rebels’ team since 2016.

Williams, a former standout running back at Bullard High School in Fresno, is back for one last season at UNLV as a ‘super senior’ this fall.

In 2019, he was the regular season rushing champion in the Mountain West Conference.

“You can tell that he is very good running between the tackles. He’s got the body to be able to do that as such,” said Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge. “But he also has a gear when he’s out in space to run through some guys and run through some tackles. It’s gonna be a great challenge.

“Especially when you come home for another time, knowing he went to Bullard, we can expect and anticipate he’s gonna play with a chip on his shoulder: something to prove. We have to be ready to make sure we match that with our intensity on defense.”

Charles Williams is running his way into the record books at UNLV. He is currently No. 3 on the Rebels’ all-time list for career rushing yards (3,194), and he has eleven career 100-yard rushing games (two against Fresno State).

Over the summer, Williams was named an academic all-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America. He is the first-ever UNLV football player to be named an academic all-American.