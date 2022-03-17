Fresno State defeated Eastern Washington 83-74 in the first round of the Basketball Classic. The ‘Dogs earned a second round bye in the postseason tournament and a quarterfinal home game against a second round winner on Wednesday, March 23 at the Save Mart Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The ‘Dogs had four players in double figures. Anthony Holland recorded 18 points, followed by Leo Colimerio with a career-high 17. San Joaquin Memorial graduate Deon Stroud scored 14 points followed by Orlando Robinson with 12.

At he half, the Bulldogs led 47-33 over the Eagles. Both teams shot 47 percent from the field on the night, with Fresno State making 28-of-59 and the Eagles making 26-of-55.