FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One week from Saturday, it will be Fresno State against Boise State (in Boise) in the Mountain West championship game. That was true before the Bulldogs took the field on Friday night against Wyoming in their last game of the regular season.

The Bulldogs won that game against the Cowboys, their seventh straight win, 30-0.

13 seniors were honored before kickoff on ‘Senior Night,’ including quarterback Jake Haener. He passed for 183 yards and one touchdown on Friday, a six yard pass to Nikko Remigio in the first quarter that made it 14-0 Fresno State.

The first touchdown of the game came on a four-yard run from Jordan Mims, one of three rushing touchdowns on Friday night for the Bulldog senior running back.

Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) will now travel to Boise for a rematch in the conference championship game next Saturday. The Bulldogs lost at Boise State in the regular season, 40-20, back on October 8th.