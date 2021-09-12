Bulldogs score 63 points, dominate Cal Poly on ‘Heroes Night’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On September 11th, 2001, our country was attacked. That took place exactly 20 years ago on Saturday. Every year on the anniversary we hear something along the lines of, “never forget.”

We won’t.

And Fresno State certainly did not, either.

As for Cal Poly, the Mustangs will not forget the night they played the Bulldogs.

Behind 380 passing yards and six total touchdowns from quarterback Jake Haener, Fresno State beat Cal Poly on Saturday night, 63-10.

“As many reps as we can get for as many guys only makes us better,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer afterwards. “As we preach, every play we gotta keep getting better all season. When you add that up over the course of a whole year, it’s amazing what we can become.”

Fresno State (2-1) scored its most points in a game since the 2018 season opener against Idaho (79). Josh Kelly led all wide receivers with 127 yards, and he did that on just three catches (two of which went for touchdowns).

Chris Coleman, who was a Fresno State wide receiver last season, led Cal Poly with four catches for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Next week, Fresno State will play at No. 16 UCLA. It will be the Bulldogs’ second game against a ranked Pac-12 opponent on the road in three weeks, after facing No. 11 Oregon in Eugene on September 4th.