FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State is once again a Top 25 team.

After beating Boise State on Saturday night, Fresno State returned to the Top 25 on Sunday, checking in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs (8-1, 4-1 MW) are the only Mountain West team ranked in either the Coaches Poll or the AP Poll.

Air Force, which had been ranked and is currently No. 25 in the College Football Playoff poll, lost on Saturday to Army, 23-3.

The Bulldogs received 73 votes in Sunday’s AP Poll, which would be tied for No. 26 if the poll extended that far.