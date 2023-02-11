FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During halftime of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Fresno State retired Yvette Roberts’ No. 24 jersey.

With the Bulldogs, Roberts scored 1,778 points from 1986-1989. She was the program’s all-time leading scorer for 22 years. Roberts is still the program’s all-time leading rebounder.

“Its hard to grasp. Every time I walk into the Save Mart Center for a game, concert, whatever it is. My name is going to be up there. How many people get to say that? Not many” said Roberts.

Roberts becomes the second Fresno State women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired. She joins former teammate Wendy Martell in the rafters at the Save Mart Center.

“I am full of emotions and I am extremely excited. Fresno State is my home”