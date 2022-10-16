FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two current NFL players were inside Valley Children’s Stadium on Saturday night: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. One of them (Carr) had his jersey retired by the Fresno State football team in 2017.

The other one had his jersey retired on Saturday.

That would be Adams, a Bulldog from 2012-2013. In those two seasons, he had 3,030 receiving yards and 38 receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time all-American.

“It means the world to me, honestly,” said Adams as he became just the ninth player in Fresno State football history to have his jersey retired. It came in a ceremony at halftime of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game against San Jose State. “I put a lot of work in, obviously, dating back ten years plus. So to be able to come here and see my name in the company I’m in is just amazing. I don’t take this lightly, I don’t take the love I get from these fans and the Fresno State community…it means a lot to me. I’m trying not to get too emotional out here because, honestly, it’s a lot. But it’s an amazing feeling.”

At the time of the ceremony to honor Adams, Fresno State was trailing San Jose State, 10-7, and was in danger of falling to 1-5 this season. Instead, the Bulldogs kept the Spartans off of the scoreboard in the second half, and they came back to win, 17-10.

This was a big win for the program that had not won since its season opener (against FCS Cal Poly on September 1st). With the tiebreaker now over San Jose State, Fresno State is in the driver’s seat to potentially win the west division and make an appearance in the Mountain West championship game at the end of the season.

Obviously, there is still a lot of season left.

Logan Fife picked up his first win as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. Though he was sacked three times and he did turn the ball over, he completed 22 of his 32 passes for 230 yards and a 7-yard touchdown to Nikko Remigio that gave Fresno State the lead for good in the third quarter.

One week after giving up 316 rushing yards to Boise State, the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1 MW) gave up just 37 rushing yards to the Spartans.

Fresno State will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico for its next game on Saturday, October 22nd at 3:30 pm PT.