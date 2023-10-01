(KSEE/KGPE) – One week ago, the day after beating Kent State, the Fresno State football team entered the AP Top 25 poll at No. 25. On Sunday, the day after beating Nevada, the Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 24 in the AP Poll.

They also entered the Coaches Poll, at No. 24.

Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 MW) has won 14 straight games dating back to last season, the second-longest active winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bulldogs’ next game is at Wyoming (4-1, 1-0 MW) on Saturday at 5pm PT.