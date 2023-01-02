FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Tuesday night, the Fresno State men’s basketball team has a home game against New Mexico, a team the Bulldogs have beaten six straight times.

However, this time, the Lobos are both undefeated and nationally ranked.

“They’ve proven it. They’ve played well all year long, they’ve won a lot of close games, they’re experienced,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “So it’ll be a tough challenge for us (Tuesday).”

New Mexico enters the game at the Save Mart Center with a record of 14-0, and a ranking of No. 21 in the AP Poll, No. 22 in the Coaches Poll. The Lobos are one of only two teams in the country in Division I that are undefeated (No. 1 Purdue, 13-0).

“I think it means a lot when we beat anybody. So whether it’s a Top 25 team, no matter who it is, it’s conference,” says Fresno State senior guard Jemarl Baker. “I feel like we’re good enough to win any game in this conference for sure. And that’s what we’re gonna try to go out there and do.”

New Mexico is 2-0 in the Mountain West this season with wins over Colorado State and Wyoming. Fresno State also beat Wyoming, but the Bulldogs lost at Utah State over the weekend to be 1-1 in the Mountain West ahead of the showdown with the Lobos.

The Bulldogs have not done well against teams in the Top 25 in their history. They are 21-81 all time, with their last win coming on January 3rd, 2015 over No. 25 San Diego State.