Bulldogs picked to finish in 4th place in Mountain West’s West Division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE/KGPE) – Boise State and San Diego State were picked to win their respective divisions in the Mountain West Conference this season.

Fresno State was picked to finish in fourth place in the West Division.

The Bulldogs, with 73 votes, were behind San Diego State (122 votes), Nevada (100 votes) and Hawai’i (74 votes). San Diego State (19) and Nevada (2) were the only teams in the division to receive first-place votes.

The ‘predicted order of finish’ was announced by the conference on Tuesday morning.

Fresno State is coming off a 4-8 season in 2019, where the Bulldogs lost their last four games in a row. They also have a new head coach for 2020: Kalen DeBoer.

