KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Bulldogs picked to finish in 4th place in Mountain West’s West Division

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE/KGPE) – Boise State and San Diego State were picked to win their respective divisions in the Mountain West Conference this season.

Fresno State was picked to finish in fourth place in the West Division.

The Bulldogs, with 73 votes, were behind San Diego State (122 votes), Nevada (100 votes) and Hawai’i (74 votes). San Diego State (19) and Nevada (2) were the only teams in the division to receive first-place votes.

The ‘predicted order of finish’ was announced by the conference on Tuesday morning.

Fresno State is coming off a 4-8 season in 2019, where the Bulldogs lost their last four games in a row. They also have a new head coach for 2020: Kalen DeBoer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know