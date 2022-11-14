FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State and Nevada know each other quite well. When these teams meet on Saturday in Reno, it will be the 23rd straight season these teams are playing as conference rivals.

The Bulldogs won last year’s game. If they win this year’s game, they clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game.

“It’s kinda what we’ve been talking about every week, about the link in the chain of what you play for each week,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “And we really haven’t talked that all year long until November.”

The Bulldogs are in this position because of a five-game winning streak. And because San Diego State beat San Jose State on Saturday night, so both the Aztecs and the Spartans have two conference losses to just one for the Bulldogs.

Also, Fresno State has the tiebreaker over both San Diego State and San Jose State.

With two games left in the regular season, one Bulldog win means winning the west division in the Mountain West conference.

“When November started, then the games became…not that the other ones weren’t meaningful, they just become a little bit more meaningful in that things are starting to take shape, you know?” said Tedford. “So, yeah, we’ll talk about it.

“But it’s not something that…not gonna be an everyday thing.”