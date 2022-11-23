ANAHEIM (KSEE) – “We’re not very good at this point in time.”

That is an exact quote from Justin Hutson, Fresno State’s head men’s basketball coach. He said that on Tuesday, one day before the Bulldogs took the court against Washington in the annual Wooden Legacy in Anaheim.

On Wednesday night, Fresno State lost to Washington, 62-57, to fall to 1-4 this season.

“Our guys came out and threw the ball away. It’s that simple,” said Hutson, whose team had 21 turnovers on Wednesday night in losing its fourth game in a row. “They gotta come out and play better in the second half. They gotta do what we say we’re gonna do when we’re in the locker room. Come out and lock in in five minutes and let’s get a good shot. The adjustments we make, we just came out and threw the ball away.”

Fresno State scored the first eight points of the game before the Huskies went on a run to take the lead. However, the Bulldogs led by one point at halftime (28-27).

Isaih Moore had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Fresno State for his second double-double of the season. He was the only Bulldog to score in double figures.

Braxton Meah led Washington in rebounds, with seven. Meah, a junior, is a Fresno native who graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School and who was a Bulldog as recently as last season.

“I got to play against the people I’ve been playing with for the past couple years,” said Meah after the game. “It was an amazing experience.

“I got to do it with my new family, so it made it even better.”