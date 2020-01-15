Bulldogs lose to No. 7 San Diego State, 64-55

FRESNO, Calif. – San Diego State is one of the best teams in the country.

And Fresno State should know, the Bulldogs began 2020 by playing the Aztecs in San Diego.

They lost.

But they should not feel bad about that; everyone who has played San Diego State (17-0) this season has lost.

On Tuesday night, Fresno State had a chance for redemption when the No. 7 Aztecs became the highest-ranked team to ever play inside the Save Mart Center.

Freshman Orlando Robinson scored a team-high 18 points for the Bulldogs, and fellow freshman Jordan Campbell, who was ineligible for the game against the Aztecs on New Year’s Day, added eleven points off the bench. However, Malachi Flynn led all scorers with 22 points and San Diego State would improve to 18-0, winning, 64-55.

“When you have so many injuries like we’ve had, and guys in and out of the lineup, they’re playing different rotations,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “It’s not gonna be very easy, the flow. We had enough time this week to flow a little better than we did. Hats off to them, they’re a very good defensive team. But when you have injuries that we’ve had, it’s hard to work on that.”

The loss drops Fresno State to 5-12 overall this season (1-5 MW). The Bulldogs will travel to Laramie, WY for their next game on Saturday.