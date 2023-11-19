FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – When we all woke up on Saturday morning, there were many, many different scenarios for the Mountain West championship game. All we know for certain at this point is that the game is on Saturday, December 2nd.

The Bulldogs’ only focus on Saturday was on New Mexico, but the Lobos stunned them at home, on Senior Day, 25-17.

“You know, give them credit. We couldn’t stop them,” said head coach Jeff Tedford, whose team has now lost two games in a row. “Them running the ball, we couldn’t stop them. And we couldn’t do anything on offense. We couldn’t protect the passer well enough. Didn’t make enough plays, they played better than we did.”

New Mexico (4-7, 2-5 MW) rushed for 335 rushing yards against Fresno State, the second straight opponent to rush for more than 300 yards against the Bulldogs (San Jose State, 313).

After finishing last week’s game in San Jose due to Mikey Keene’s injury, Logan Fife started Saturday’s game at quarterback for the Bulldogs. However, after passing for just 125 yards, he was replaced by Keene in the fourth quarter.

Keene was 7-of-12 for 47 yards.

Fresno State travels to San Diego State (3-8, 1-6 MW) on Saturday, November 25th for the Bulldogs’ final game of the regular season.