Bulldogs lose sixth straight game, Mike Batesole stays at 599 wins

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team returned home on Wednesday after playing five straight road games.

They were all losses.

The last time the Bulldogs won, they were at home and the opponent was Pacific. That was win No. 599 for head coach Mike Batesole at Fresno State, who is looking to become the third member of the Bulldogs’ 600-win club (Bob Bennett, Pete Beiden).

He will have to wait at least one more game. Pacific snapped a ten-game losing streak on Wednesday, beating Fresno State, 14-10.

The Bulldogs (7-14) got home runs from Andrew Kachel, EJ Andrews and Mason Grotto. And despite giving up eight runs in the fifth inning, they brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Sophomore Blake Wink grounded out to end the game.

Fresno State returns to conference play this weekend, hosting Air Force in a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.