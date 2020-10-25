Bulldogs lose season opener, 34-19 to Hawai’i

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Kalen DeBoer was 67-3 as the head football coach at the University of Sioux Falls from 2005-2009.

At Fresno State in 2020, he is 0-1.

DeBoer, making his debut as the Bulldogs’ head coach on his 46th birthday, could not lead the Bulldogs to victory in their season opener on Saturday, losing to Hawai’i, 34-19.

Saturday was also the debut of Jake Haener as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. The junior transfer from Washington passed for 289 yards and a touchdown (to tight end Juan Rodriguez), but he also had four turnovers: three interceptions and one fumble.

“I think the guys played extremely hard,” said DeBoer. “I can’t tell you how many times I had a guy that was cramping or things like that. And I just think we’re gonna get better because I can see the will to come back and play over and over and over in those guys that had those dings, had the cramps, whatever it might be. I just think as we go through this, as I told the guys, there is not a choice to make here, it’s a decision. It’s a decision that we’re gonna flip on the film tomorrow and we’re gonna watch it and we are gonna learn so much from what happened tonight.”

Hawai’i (1-0) had 552 total yards of offense on Saturday night. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 229 yards, while rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

